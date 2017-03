Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Aucklanders have failed to save enough water with daily use climbing well over the targeted amount.

Watercare today said the working week had got off to a bad start with Aucklanders using a whopping 419 million litres of water in the past 24 hours.

It warned the situation remained fragile.

If water use soared to last week's levels of around 460 million litres then partially treated water would be released into the network and a boil water notice issued.

More to follow.

- NZ Herald