8:13am Tue 14 March
Freedom camper poos in Dunedin street

Dunedin locals have been left disgusted by the incident. Photo/APET Racing
Footage has emerged of a woman - thought to be a freedom camper - going to the toilet in a gutter in a Dunedin street.

Newshub is reporting that the woman was filmed in Vogel St on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in front of APET Racing, a workshop that has two security cameras, one of which filmed the woman.



She is seen finishing up, prodding the offending matter further into the gutter, then wandering back along the street and getting into a white Toyota van.

Newshub said a reporter approached a couple inside the van this afternoon, playing them the footage, but the occupants denied any knowledge of the incident.

- Otago Daily Times

