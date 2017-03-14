Freedom camper poos in Dunedin street

Footage has emerged of a woman - thought to be a freedom camper - going to the toilet in a gutter in a Dunedin street.

Newshub is reporting that the woman was filmed in Vogel St on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in front of APET Racing, a workshop that has two security cameras, one of which filmed the woman.

French freedom camper poos on Dunedin's Vogel Street (Video) https://t.co/bd0geyGwbu — Dave Goosselink (@davedunedin) March 13, 2017



She is seen finishing up, prodding the offending matter further into the gutter, then wandering back along the street and getting into a white Toyota van.

Newshub said a reporter approached a couple inside the van this afternoon, playing them the footage, but the occupants denied any knowledge of the incident.

- Otago Daily Times