A man has been charged with attempted abduction following an incident north of Wellington yesterday.

The 32-year-old was arrested after a father told police a man lunged at him and tried to snatch his 3-year-old daughter as the pair were walking on Exploration Way, in the Porirua suburb of Whitby.

Neighbours came to his aid, the man said.

The arrested man has also been charged with two counts of assault.

Police told media the man will appear in the Porirua District Court today.

