Firefighters rescue goat stranded in tree by floodwaters

A goat has been rescued from a tree in the middle of a swollen river near Dargaville. Photo / Facebook
A goat has been rescued by firefighters from up a tree partly submerged near a swollen river in Dargaville on Monday.

The animal is believed to have been washed into the branches during Sunday's wild weather.

A fire crew and the SPCA got the goat down about 11am near Tangiteroria Bridge, Fire Service spokesman Jaron Phillips said.

Difficult access hindered the crew but the goat came down safely.

"I think it's doing well," Phillips said.

A "motley grey kitten" was also freed by firefighters from a car in the Mt Eden Prison car park, the Fire Service tweeted. The cat was now being cared for by prison staff.

- NZ Herald

