Police arrest stranger after father and neighbours stop him grabbing girl

Police have arrested man involved in an alleged abduction after a father with the help of residents fought off the stranger as he tried to take off with his three-year-old daughter.

The man was walking on Exploration Way in Whitby, north of Wellington when he was approached a by a man just before 3pm today who attempted to grab his daughter, police have confirmed.

A police spokeswoman said a fight then broke out between the two men.

The girl was unharmed and there were no other injuries.

Police confirmed they have arrested the man allegedly involved in the attempted abduction and charges are pending.

Whitby resident Jo Alderice told Fairfax she stepped in after seeing two men fighting over the young girl on Exploration Way, in Whitby north of Wellington.

Alderice told Fairfax the pair were swearing and yelling outside a house.

"I instantly knew one of them was trying to snatch her, so my first thought was just to get the girl," Alderdice told Fairfax.

She said they dropped the girl as she ran towards them and took the girl back to her house.

"I grabbed her and ran into my house and locked the doors, screaming for someone to call the police."

She said the man then tried to break down her front door and another neighbour stepped into help and ended knocking through her fence.

"He was not going to stop until they made him stop," she told Fairfax.

- NZ Herald