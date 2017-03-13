Police car shot at after Mangere armed dairy robbery

A police car has been fired at during a chase through South Auckland after an armed robbery this afternoon.

Inspector Dave Glossop, of Counties Manukau Police, said at about 2pm police were called to a dairy in Mangere after reports of two men entering the store and firing a gun.

"They have fled the scene allegedly taking the store's till and getting into a waiting vehicle," he said.

"Police were immediately deployed and the vehicle allegedly involved in the earlier incident was observed by officers in Manurewa. A pursuit was initiated but was abandoned after a shot was fired at a police car."

He said police conducted area inquiries and with help from the police Eagle Helicopter and public three men, aged 29, 26 and 21 were arrested.

"We have also recovered a firearm," Glossop said.

"There were four staff members in the dairy at the time as well as members of the public, including children.

"Thankfully no one was injured. The victims are obviously shaken by what has occurred and are being supported by victim support and police."

Glossop said the police officer who was immediately following the vehicle and was allegedly fired upon is being supported by his colleagues.

"This was a very serious incident and we are relieved that no one was injured."

Police inquiries into the matter are continuing and further information on charges will be provided as it becomes available, Glossop said.

