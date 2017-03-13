Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Wellington high school students gathered outside Parliament this afternoon to protest against rape culture in secondary schools.

The protest, organised by four Wellington East Girls' College students, was prompted by comments posted on Facebook by male students talking about having sex with drunk or unconscious girls.

One comment said: "if you don't take advantage of a drunk girl, you're not a true WC [Wellington College] boy."

Another comment said "f*** women".

The comments came to light in the same week as four male students were suspended from St Patrick's College in Silverstream for inappropriately filming two female staff members.

The protest started at 4.30pm.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Rape culture protest outside parliament Your Views: Readers' Letters Watch NZH Local Focus: Rotorua Mayor ahead of the game on forecast population decline

A large crowd of students - male and female - gathered outside Parliament chanting "2 4 6 8 stop the violence, stop the rape"

And "no matter what I wear, no matter where I go yes means yes and no means no."

Protesters are cheering as organisers address the crowd.

"It's important we teach the rights a woman has to her own body before the rape culture teaches it first," said one organiser Sorcha Ashworth.

One person is holding up a mannequin bottom with the words "I might be butt naked but that doesn't mean yes" imprinted on a pair of underwear on it.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Women Paula Bennett addressed the crowd, saying she commended those attending the protest.

"I think it's incredibly powerful that such a large group has turned out," she said.

Another sign is emblazoned with a picture of a uterus and the words: "we are not ovary-acting."

A group of women wearing "pink pussy hats" are singing a song that was first sung at the women's march in Washington DC.

The song, about not keeping quiet as a woman, was met with thunderous applause from the crowd.

More to come

- NZ Herald