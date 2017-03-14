'Promising student' living in fear after hammer attack

By Sam Hurley

Parents say their son is a shadow of his former self since the horrific beating.

The parents of a promising business student fear for his future after a vicious, unprovoked attack by two men armed with a screwdriver and hammer - which they say has left him a shell of his former self.

Rui Shu was severely beaten and robbed by two yet to be identified men just metres from his Whangarei home on January 3.

The 27-year-old was due to return to Massey University on the North Shore just two weeks ago to begin his third year studying business and accounting.

His father Sam Shu told the Herald he fears his son may never fully recover from the attack.

Sam and Rui's mum, May Zhang, believe their son is suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), who routinely "shuts all the windows and doors, and closes all the curtains due to fear".

Rui has refused medical treatment, including eye drops and antibiotics, since his release from Whangarei Hospital two days after the attack, his mum told the Herald.

On January 6, police said in a statement Rui had been walking north on Lupton Ave, near Oranga Road about 10.30pm.

He was confronted by two men, carrying weapons and demanding he hand over his bag.

Sam said his son was told by the two men, "don't play games", before the men slammed Rui's head into the pavement and began beating him with a hammer.

Rui's eyes were cut with the screwdriver, Sam said, and his jaw, cheek, nose and eye sockets broken.

In the student's bag was a passport, bank cards, cash, two laptops and a cellphone.

Zhang said the seemingly random attack has left her son living in pain and fear "every minute, hour after hour, day and night".

She said for Rui to receive further medical treatment he is required to give permission.

"My son's mind is confused ... If they can't get so called permission from a PTSD sufferer, are they going to leave my son's facial bone fractures untreated and awful pain to the rest of his life?

"My son stays at home alone with his untreated face and shuts all the windows and doors and closes all the curtains due to fear, while I am working during the day," she said.

"People walk on the street and they have done nothing wrong. Then all of a sudden, they get seriously assaulted, which destroys their wellbeing for the rest of their lives."

Sam said his son, who enjoyed walking long distances to improve his fitness before the attack, continues to act "very strangely, he refuses to do anything".

"[His health] is very bad at home ... [I've] seen many strange behaviours [since the attack], he refused to take the medication, refused to go to the hospital, refused to take any [food]."

Sam described Rui as a promising student, who had done well after the family moved to New Zealand from China in 2002, but worried his son's academic career may now be over.

In January, Detective Constable Alistair Todd said the assault was a "horrific, unprovoked attack by two cowards".

"The Whangarei community will not tolerate this type of disgusting behaviour," he said.

Police described the first attacker as a man in his early 20s, of solid build, and being of Maori or Pacific Island decent.

The second attacker was a man a skinny build and of Maori or Pacific Island decent.

