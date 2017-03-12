1:18pm Mon 13 March
The most stunning shots of New Zealand from space

Nasa's footage of New Zealand from space is a beautiful thing.

Here we recall the best shots of the country from astronauts, satellites and the International Space Station, proving NZ is not only a beautiful country on the ground but it also looks incredible from the sky.

Banks Peninsula

Ignazio Manani's fly by

The International Space Station spots a rocket

Mt Taranaki - A perfect circle

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared this photo from the International Space Station.

Tim Peake's view from space


Astronauts work on the International Space Station


New Zealand: One week in September


Nasa released time-lapse footage of the North and South Islands recorded during a week in September last year.

Note the hypnotic nature of wind funnelling between the islands, sea fog and cloud movement.

Auckland, as photographed from the International Space Station

- NZ Herald

