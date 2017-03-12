The worst of the bad weather is behind us: MetService

The heavy rain that has hammered parts of the North Island is behind us and the weather is only going to get better.

Most of the North Island can expect a few showers heading into the working week, but come Tuesday the umbrellas can be stashed away, according to MetService

"Before we were just getting moist rain-making north easterlies whereas the low marks a change coming and now it's westerlies, MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

She described the recent drenching as an exception event.

"They are exceptional statistical facts, they do happen but not that often."

West Auckland took a hammering on Sunday recording an intense rainfall of up to 49mm between 11am and 12pm.

It was a startling end to a week of wet weather in most of the North Island with Northland, East and South Auckland, and the Coromandel all feeling the brunt of the heavy rain.

But Clark said although the downpour in West Auckland was intense with the MetService classing a rainfall of 6mm or more in an hour as heavy, the Coromandel Ranges recorded a similar rainfall of 42.5mm on Friday night between 9pm and 10pm.

The rain was also more consistent in the Coromandel and Northland last week with both regions being hit for longer periods.

"Things are drying out and it ends with a bang basically. The big rainfall and then it moves past and it should be drying out hopefully."

Temperatures in Auckland were expected to reach a high of 24C on Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday would be mostly fine for the mid to upper parts of the North Island.

Occasional rain was expected to stick around in Palmerston North, Wairarapa and Wellington.

A southerly change on the East Cost could spark a possible thunderstorm in the Huiarau Range, which could result in rain in Gisborne and Hastings.

"From Tuesday onwards it's an improving trend, it should be fining up for most people," Clark said.

