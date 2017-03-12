Riverhead quarry arrest: Police have arrested and charged a 59-year-old man in relation to attack on young woman two weeks ago

Police have arrested a 59-year-old Onehunga man in connection with the attack on a young woman in a Riverhead quarry two weeks ago.

The man was arrested at a residential Onehunga property just after midday today, Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby of Waitemata Police said.

He has been taken to the Auckland Central Police Station and will remain in custody until his court appearance in the Auckland District Court tomorrow morning.

The man has been charged with abduction, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to commit sexual violation.

"We have spoken with the victim and she was extremely relieved to hear the news.

This has been a traumatic experience for her and she is receiving ongoing support from her family, friends and Police," Libby said.

"The investigation team have worked tirelessly over the past 14 days and we know this news will bring a great deal of relief to the Auckland community."

As part of a search warrant carried out at the Onehunga property, a 2008 Ford Mondeo has been seized and forensically examined.

Police also thanked the many members of the public who called the 0800 number and provided information over the past fortnight. There had also been many businesses who assisted with the inquiry by promptly and proactively providing CCTV footage and police thanked them also.

The 23-year-old victim woke in the early hours of Sunday February 26 in the Riverhead quarry, partially clothed and badly injured, with a man standing over her with a baseball bat, police said.

It is believed she became separated from her friends earlier in the night after attending the Auckland Price Parade. She was then picked up in Grey Lynn before she woke in the quarry.

The woman had no recollection of who the man was or how she got out west.

Police had called for sightings of a Ford Mondeo caught on camera entering the quarry at the time of the attack which they said was also spotted several times in the Grey Lynn area.

Detectives trawling through hours of CCTV footage spotted the car in area at the time the victim was walking along Great North Road towards Bond St.

