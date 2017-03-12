Plane diverted after being struck by lightning

A flight between Wellington and Dunedin was diverted to Christchurch after being struck by lightning earlier today.

Flight NZ681 departed Wellington at 8.30am, but was struck by lightning en-route.

Passenger Luke Fitzmaurice was on the flight and tweeted there was a "bit of a bang and a flash but no harm done".

A spokeswoman for Air New Zealand confirmed the flight was diverted after encountering a lightning strike. The aircraft landed without incident just after 9.30am.

Passengers were removed from the flight and were put on an alternative service.

"As is standard procedure, the aircraft has been removed from service to be inspected by engineers. Lightning strikes are not uncommon in the aviation industry and aircraft are designed with this in mind," the spokeswoman said.

- NZ Herald