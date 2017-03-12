2:17pm Sun 12 March
Plane diverted after being struck by lightning

An Air New Zealand Airbus A320, similar to that pictured, flying from Wellington to Dunedin was diverted after being struck by lightning this morning. Photo / File
A flight between Wellington and Dunedin was diverted to Christchurch after being struck by lightning earlier today.

Flight NZ681 departed Wellington at 8.30am, but was struck by lightning en-route.

Passenger Luke Fitzmaurice was on the flight and tweeted there was a "bit of a bang and a flash but no harm done".

A spokeswoman for Air New Zealand confirmed the flight was diverted after encountering a lightning strike. The aircraft landed without incident just after 9.30am.

Passengers were removed from the flight and were put on an alternative service.

"As is standard procedure, the aircraft has been removed from service to be inspected by engineers. Lightning strikes are not uncommon in the aviation industry and aircraft are designed with this in mind," the spokeswoman said.

- NZ Herald

