Four vehicle smash in the South Auckland suburb of Clover Park

A dozen people in four vehicles have been involved in a crash in South Auckland this morning.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the crash on Te Irirangi Rd, in Clover Park, but it was unclear whether it occurred at the intersection of Boundary Rd or Dawson Rd.

Police were not yet at the scene, and neither the fire nor ambulance service were able to be contacted, but it was believed those involved had suffered minor injuries.

The engine of one of the vehicles was also reported to be "smokey", the spokeswoman said.

Emergency services were called just before 9.30am.

- NZ Herald