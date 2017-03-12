Woman charged with murder over death of man in Hamilton

A woman has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a man in Hamilton last night.

NZ Police said in a statement this morning the woman, 61, had been arrested and charged with murder following the death of the 55-year-old man.

The man died in what police described as an "incident" just before 11pm at a flat in Te Aroha Street, Claudelands.

Detective senior sergeant Mark Green said the woman would remain in custody until Monday morning when she would appear in the Hamilton District Court.

The police investigation into the death is ongoing.

