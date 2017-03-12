Tasman tempest: More stormy weather expected

While little rain fell overnight in regions hardest hit by the Tasman Tempest this week - it's not over yet.

The stormy weather broke record rain levels, caused widespread flooding, slips, blocked roads and tore signs off buildings, damaged powerlines and drowned some livestock.



This morning meteorologists are predicting more heavy rain and winds in the north and centre of the country and a severe weather watch is in place.

Metservice meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said it was hard to say how the inclement weather expected today would stack up against the previous days.

"But we are definitely not out of the woods yet," she said. "We still have that really warm air with lots of moisture in it."

Overnight Murdoch said the wet weather had eased off.

"Places like Northland there hasn't been any huge numbers in the last 24 hours; in Auckland we've had up to maybe 30 to 40mm in the last 24 hours, but most of that was yesterday morning."

But Murdoch said it wasn't completely over yet.

"It's eased off now, we are expecting another heavy period of rain this morning in Auckland, later in the morning and easing off again this afternoon."

At 6:30 this morning she said the heaviest bout of rain was lashing parts of Taranaki, Nelson, Wellington and Kapiti, with it expected to move into the central part of the north island, through to Taranaki, Taupo and the Central Plateau.

NZ Police have released a statement urging members of the public to drive carefully as the wet weather lashes the capital.

"Heavy rain across the Wellington region is making driving challenging and motorists are asked to drive to conditions."

Police advised drivers to slow down, increase following distances and take their time.

Civil Defence last night warned there would be no respite today from the terrible weather, with high winds are set to batter the North Island today.

Potentially damaging winds, gusting up to 120km/h, are expected to reach their worst in Auckland early afternoon, with risks of small tornadoes in coastal areas.

"High winds may bring trees and powerlines down," Auckland Civil Defence operations manager Aaron Davis said.

While Murdoch said the bad weather would continue today there was an end in sight - the heavy rains and wild winds were expected to settle going into next week.

"Looking forward, it is looking up a bit."

Residents around Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Waikato regions were in clean-up mode yesterday after the second wild weather event in a week saw motorists suck in flood water, hundreds without power in Auckland overnight.

In an update this morning Vector spokeswoman Beth Johnson said most Auckland residents should be back on the grid.

"Crews have worked through the night to restore power to all but a few homes. There is one remaining outage: Kawakawa Bay Coast Road."

Johnson said slips in the area were continuing to happen and the ground still needed to be stabilised before crew could get in and fix the outage.

Affected residents were on generators for power supply and had been advised a full repair was still a few days away.

The Kawakawa area was one of the areas worst hit by the bad weather - Kawakawa Bay Kindergarten was almost totally destroyed in the first downpour mid-week after a tidal creek at the back of the building flooded, head teacher Lisa Carlin told the Herald on Sunday.

The latest downpour further impacted on the massive clean-up job.

More than 500 children's books worth $3000, puzzles, pictures, and CDs have been ruined by the downpours and associated flooding, which has also water-logged furniture, damaged computers and up-ended outdoor equipment.

"We have to relocate the kindergarten and children to the community hall. It's going to take about three months to get it up and running again."

- NZ Herald