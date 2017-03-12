Dobbyn hits road again

It's hard to believe but Dave Dobbyn once suffered crippling stage fright.

"I grew up as a nervous kid. I was at an all-male school, there was lots of bullying and teasing going on. It wasn't really my bag ... I was one of those arty little frail kids."

He was 21 when he finally took the stage as frontman for Th'Dudes, quickly learning to love the limelight.

"Once I discovered the stage, that people turned up to the gigs and were dancing, it took the edge off and made it fun for me."

Since then, Dobbyn has gone on to become one of the country's most beloved songwriters, penning the anthems Slice of Heaven and Loyal.

"People always come up to me and say 'oh, I've grown up with your music'. And I say, yeah, I have too.

"It's a love for the audience that drives me and a love for playing. I love playing more now than I ever have."

Which is why he's heading out on the road again, to celebrate four decades of making music.

Starting in Whangarei and ending in Invercargill, the Slice of Heaven: 40 Years of Hits tour will see Dobbyn make 12 stops and coincides with the release of his latest album, due out on April 7. Tickets go on sale at midday tomorrow.

- NZ Herald