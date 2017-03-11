Lucky Gisborne Lotto punter wins $6.5m

A lucky punter in Gisborne struck the jackpot in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

A $6.5 million ticket was sold at Grant Bros on Gladstone Rd in Gisborne, a prize that was made up of $6m from Powerball first division and $500,000 from Lotto first division.

Another Lotto player won $500,000 tonight with a ticket bought at Collingwood Foodcentre in Invercargill.

A $116,000 ticket was also sold at the Greerton Lotto in Tauranga.

It is the second time in three weeks that the top Powerball prize has been won. Last month's winners from Auckland and Christchurch won $3.8m each. Lotto said in a statement that they were looking forward to paying off their mortgages and helping out friends and family with their winnings.

- NZ Herald