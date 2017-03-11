9:34pm Sat 11 March
Kirsty Wynn
Four injured as car rolls in Waiuku

Emergency services are at the scene of a Waiuku crash where four people were injured after a ute rolled. Photo / stock.
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Parakau Road, near Waiuku.

One person was thrown from the car and critically injured in the crash, which happened at 8pm. That person has been transported to Auckland Hospital by Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Robbie Walker from St John said three others received minor injuries and were being treated at the scene by ambulance officers.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said the crash involved a ute that had rolled.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

- NZ Herald

