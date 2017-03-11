Four injured as car rolls in Waiuku

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Parakau Road, near Waiuku.

One person was thrown from the car and critically injured in the crash, which happened at 8pm. That person has been transported to Auckland Hospital by Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Robbie Walker from St John said three others received minor injuries and were being treated at the scene by ambulance officers.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said the crash involved a ute that had rolled.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

- NZ Herald