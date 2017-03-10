Auckland KFC employee wades through water to work

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Brave KFC worker Jeanene Dickman was determined not to let anyone down at work in South Auckland, even though her Takanini home was blocked from flooding.

So this morning she waded through thigh-high floodwater to get to her work in Otahuhu.

Dickman's daughter-in-law Jay Robertson posted a video to Facebook of Jeanene's mean feat.

In the video, Jeanene is seen pushing through the water flooding out her street.

Jay's post to Facebook triggered a number of comments from her followers.

Denise May Casserly wrote, "Jeanene Marie Dickman, omg, crazy".

Ceez Davis wrote, "I would've rang and said, look here, I'm stuck in my street... there's a big flood, see you on Monday".

- NZ Herald