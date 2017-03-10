8:06pm Fri 10 March
Cliff slips into ocean beneath Waiheke house

A cliff is slipping into the ocean in front of a house on Waiheke Island.

A large amount of earth has tumbled into the water as wild weather causes havoc around the country.

The large house is in Oneroa on the west side of the island and a video of the slip was shot just before 7pm by events company owner Adam Bennett, who said he was stunned by the scale of the landslide.

"It was pretty crazy," Bennett said. "Between the house and cliff face there looks to be a swimming pool, but I can't be sure.

"Someone came down to assess the damage from the landslide and they just looked tiny, like a stick figure."

Bennett said the house appeared to be okay, but he had lost sight of it as darkness fell.

- NZ Herald

