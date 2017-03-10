Aucklanders face largest water crisis in 23 years

Auckland is facing the largest water shortage in 23 years and a press conference is being called to address the "critical need" for residents to reduce water use.

Rain is battering the region and pelting down in Northland as Civil Defence warns of severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

The Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty are being warned to expect up to a month's worth of rain today - on top of the month's worth that has already fallen across the saturated regions this week.

Watch out for a few thunderstorms this afternoon for the top of the country. https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd ^JR pic.twitter.com/0WAdishUif — MetService (@MetService) March 9, 2017

About half of Auckland's water comes from four dams in the Hunua Ranges, where flash flooding took place after heavy rain yesterday. Because of unsettled silt in the dams, the Ardmore Treatment Plant was treating about half of what it normally did.

As a result, Aucklanders are being asked to reduce their water use by 20 litres a day until the end of the month.

The last time Auckland faced such a crisis was during the 1994 drought, a Watercare spokeswoman said.

Reductions in water consumption over the past 24 hours have resulted in some savings, but more is required.

Watercare have maximised the production from the region's other four large water treatment plants, including Huia and Waikato.

The spokeswoman said a long period of dry weather is needed for the water in the dams to settle so the Ardmore Water Treatment Plant can resume full activity.

Ways you can save water

• Cut your shower time by two minutes. Approx saving = 16L

• Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth. Approx saving = 4L

• Only run your dishwasher when full

• Only run washing machine when full

Today's weather:

• Whangarei

Friday - Periods of rain, chance of heavy and thundery falls. Strong northeasterly.

High 25C, overnight low 20C

Saturday - Periods of rain, heavy at times. Northerlies.

High 27C, overnight low of 20C

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance of being heavy, but easing. Northwesterly.

High 27C, overnight low 19C

• Auckland

Friday - Periods of rain, chance of heavy and thundery falls. Strong northeasterly.

High 25C, overnight low 19C

Saturday - Periods of rain, heavy at times. Northerlies.

High 26C, overnight low 20C

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance of being heavy, but easing. Northwesterlies.

High 25C, overnight low 19C

• Hamilton

Friday - Rain at times, chance of heavy and thundery from afternoon. Northeasterly wind.

High 24C, overnight low 18C

Saturday - Rain, heavy falls, chance of thunderstorms. Northerly winds.

High 26C, overnight low 19C

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance heavy. Winds turn northwest.

High 25C, overnight low 17C

• Tauranga

Friday - Periods of rain, chance of heavy and thundery falls.

High 23C, overnight low 20C

Saturday - Rain, heavy falls, chance of thunderstorm. Northerly winds.

High 25C, overnight low 20C

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance heavy. Winds turn northwest.

High 25C, overnight low 19C

• Napier

Friday - Mostly cloudy, periods of rain from morning. Northeast.

High 23C, overnight low 18C

Saturday - Periods of rain. Northerlies.

High 26C, overnight low 18C

Sunday - Rain at times. Winds turning southerly.

High 26C, overnight low 18C

• Wellington

Friday - Occasional rain from late morning. Light winds.

High 24C, overnight low 15C

Saturday - Periods of rain, chance heavy. Winds turn southerly.

High 19C, overnight low 14C

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance heavy. Strong southerly gale.

High 18, overnight low 14

Weather: what you need to know

• Heavy rain expected in Auckland between now and Sunday

• Take extreme care driving through heavy rain. Do not drive through floodwaters

• State Highway 25 at Whangamata remains closed because of a number of large slips

• Aucklanders are being asked to reduce their water use over the next three weeks after floods affected water treatment capacity

• Consider alternative plans if you have an outdoor event scheduled this weekend

• If you live on a rural property, think about your livestock rotation for the weekend, especially if your farm is flood-prone

• Check your drains and gutters to ensure these aren't blocked. These can cause flooding issues during heaving rain

• Tapapakanga Regional Park, Hunua Ranges Regional Park and Waitawa Regional Park have been closed because of heavy flooding

- NZ Herald