Australian citizenship law to expire for some New Zealanders

A law across the Tasman allows Kiwis to apply for citizenship easier if the arrived in the country on or before February 26, 2001, is set to expire in October. Photo / Mark Mitchell
There are fears New Zealanders who moved to Australia before 2001 could miss out on citizenship.

A law across the Tasman that allows Kiwis to apply for citizenship easier if they arrived in the country on or before February 26, 2001, expires in October.

Morgan Blake is behind a Facebook page Protecting Special Category Visa Holders.

He told the Herald it was possible the law would be replaced with something entirely different.

Ripping protections away without any warning would be underhanded, he said.

- Newstalk ZB

