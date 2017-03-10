9:31am Fri 10 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

One person dead in collision between truck and car in Northland

State Highway 1, north of Maromaku, is closed following a fatal crash this morning. PHOTO/SUPPLIED
State Highway 1, north of Maromaku, is closed following a fatal crash this morning. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

UPDATE 9.25am: A fatal crash investigater is on the way to the scene on State Higway 1 which remains closed.

Traffic is being diverted through rural roads around the site and police are urging motorists to take extreme care on those roads.

Police said the driver of the truck suffered mnior injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A male driver of a car has died after a collision between a truck and a car in Northland.

The crash happened just after 7.30am today on State Highway 1 north of Maromaku.

The crash happened on SH1 north of Maromaku.
The crash happened on SH1 north of Maromaku.

Police said the road was "completely blocked" while emergency services attended the crash.

Motorists are being asked to delay travel if possible and expect delays.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 10 Mar 2017 09:32:05 Processing Time: 26ms