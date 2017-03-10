One person dead in collision between truck and car in Northland

UPDATE 9.25am: A fatal crash investigater is on the way to the scene on State Higway 1 which remains closed.

Traffic is being diverted through rural roads around the site and police are urging motorists to take extreme care on those roads.

Police said the driver of the truck suffered mnior injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A male driver of a car has died after a collision between a truck and a car in Northland.

The crash happened just after 7.30am today on State Highway 1 north of Maromaku.

Police said the road was "completely blocked" while emergency services attended the crash.

Motorists are being asked to delay travel if possible and expect delays.

- NZ Herald