Boat in trouble in high seas off Bay of Plenty

A powerboat is being helped back to Tauranga after getting into trouble in high seas off the Bay of Plenty this morning.

Police say a 6m power boat had problems crossing the Bowentown Bar off Waihi and the two people on board had feared for their safety.

Coastguard northern region duty officer Nico Doodeman said they received a message on the VHF signal at 3am saying the boat had crossed the bar but was not coping with the rough conditions.

"They were having issues with their navigation equipment so became quite disorentiated and concerned for their safety."

Doodeman said two Coastguard vessels were launched from Waihi and Tauranga to rescue the boat, which had left at 2.30am for a fishing trip.

Two people were on the stricken vessel.

He said the Coastguard was now escorting the boat back to Tauranga.

Those on board were safe but incredibly exhausted from their ordeal, said Doodeman.

- NZ Herald