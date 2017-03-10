Watch NZH Local Focus: Heartbreak as new home stripped by thieves

By Sieska Verdonk

There's a sign on Somme Parade near Victory Place in Aramoho which is a cry for help from a recent immigrant to New Zealand. It reads: "please return my personal belongings."

A Whanganui newcomer has had her new home stripped of almost everything she owns.

Beckah, mother to a three-year-old girl and expecting twins, discovered the burglary last Saturday morning.

Just two weeks away from giving birth, she was too upset to speak, but her mother-in-law, Whanganui midwife Alison Carr, spoke on her behalf.

"My daughter-in-law was moving into her new house in preparation to have her twin babies and we had taken a few items over there," Mrs Carr said.

"She hadn't moved in properly yet, then we went over the next day and found that all her bags with her belongings and the bags with all her daughter's clothes and toys had been taken from the house."

Beckah is desperate for the return of her things, particularly a precious hard drive.

"There was a hard drive that she had and that she put all her photographs on for about the last 10 or 15 years ... most of them are irreplaceable," Mrs Carr said.

Toys, a microwave, a dishwasher, and towels, were also taken from the home, and Beckah was not insured.

Despite the ordeal, Beckah - whose husband joins her shortly - remains committed to her new life in Whanganui.

"When we were on our way over to the house, we had just seen something on the river ... there was the raft race the other day, and we were talking about what a lovely place Whanganui is," Mrs Carr said.

"It's bright, sunny, people are friendly, there's something to do all the time ... a great place to bring up your kids.

"And then to walk in and just be so heartbroken."

The matter has been referred to the police and the family is urging anyone who knows anything about the burglary to contact police.

- NZ Herald