North Island set for the big wet this weekend

Civil Defence is warning Aucklanders to brace for more severe weather today, with the sour spell showing no signs of abating heading into the weekend.

It follows torrential rainfall on Wednesday that left swathes of southern Auckland and the Coromandel under water, closing roads and forcing people to evacuate their homes.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said further bursts of heavy rain are expected in the Auckland region between now and Sunday.

"While we've had a good, dry reprieve today, the weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is forecast to be comparable to, or worse, than Tuesday."

Localised downpours are possible anywhere in the region today and tomorrow. The highest risk times are expected to be before dawn today and again tonight and into tomorrow morning.



Not everyone will see a downpour this weekend but those that do can expect to feel the effects .

Downpours can cause flash flooding, land slips, and make driving hazardous.



The main concern if downpours occur is the impact on already saturated eastern areas of Auckland including Waiheke Island, Clevedon Valley and the Hunua Ranges.

Auckland Civil Defence emergency operations manager Aaron Davis said the agency was actively monitoring the situation and encouraged people to have a weekend indoors.

Debris and flooding would be affecting local roads and people were urged to drive with extreme care. Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters, Davis said.

"At this stage it is hard to be certain about which areas of the region are likely to be hit with the most rain, but you should consider your plans for the weekend, especially if you are likely to be driving."

Many roads that were closed on Wednesday had reopened by yesterday.

A small number of properties in south east Auckland had suffered some damage and flooding following Wednesday's storm. Those affected should contact their insurance company in the first instance.

Tapapakanga Regional Park, Hunua Ranges Regional Park and Waitawa Regional Park have been closed due to heavy flooding.

Aucklanders are also being asked to reduce their water usage over the next three weeks after floods affected capacity at Ardmore Water Treatment Plant.

About half of Auckland's water comes from four water storage dams in the Hunua Ranges - where flash flooding has taken place.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said Aucklanders needed to reduce their water consumption by 20 litres per day, "until the silt in the dams settle and we can resume normal production at our Ardmore plant".

Because of flash flooding, the Ardmore Water Treatment Plant was treating about 50 per cent less water than usual.

Meanwhile in the Coromandel, roads were closed yesterday and crews were "out in force" clearing debris and preparing for more heavy rain.

Road crews dealt with about 30 incidents on state highways in the area on Wednesday, ranging from major slips that brought down power lines to minor flooding.

NZTA regional performance manager Karen Boyt said workers were still trying to clear the damage from the storm.

"It's a big job and we'd like to thank the Coromandel people for being so patient while we work to get their roads cleared," Boyt said.

She asked that motorists watch their speed and drive carefully.

"We know that there is more heavy rain forecast to fall on the Coromandel for Friday and over the weekend so we will have our crews in a state of readiness should more slips and flooding occur."

Coromandel resident Rex Eden woke at 3.30am on Wednesday morning to the sound of a tree falling, followed by a sound of thunder.

He shone his torch out the window of his upstairs flat in Onemana Drive, about 10km north of Whangamata in the seaside settlement.

"The torch was a bit weak and I couldn't really see anything so I went back to bed,'' Eden said.

"When I got up later on and looked out the window, I was absolutely staggered.

"There used to be a row of trees along the side of the house and a caravan parked next to them - but when I looked out there was nothing. It had all gone.''

Further north, Northland was to be on the receiving end of thunderstorms and torrential rain overnight, as a severe thunderstorm watch was issued by MetService for the region.

Some of the thunderstorms were expected to be severe, producing downpours of 30-50mm per hour.

Weather box:

• Whangarei

Friday - Periods of rain, chance of heavy and thundery falls. Strong northeasterly.

High 25, overnight low 20

Saturday - Periods of rain, heavy at times. Northerlies.

High 27, overnight low of 20

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance of being heavy, but easing. Northwesterly.

High 27C, overnight low 19

• Auckland

Friday - Periods of rain, chance of heavy and thundery falls. Strong northeasterly.

High 25C, overnight low 19

Saturday - Periods of rain, heavy at times. Northerlies.

High 26C, overnight low 20

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance of being heavy, but easing. Northwesterlies.

High 25C, overnight low 19C

• Hamilton

Friday - Rain at times, chance of heavy and thundery from afternoon. Northeasterly wind.

High 24, overnight low 18

Saturday - Rain, heavy falls, chance of thunderstorms. Northerly winds.

High 26, overnight low 19

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance heavy. Winds turn northwest.

High 25, overnight low 17

• Tauranga

Friday - Periods of rain, chance of heavy and thundery falls.

High 23, overnight low 20

Saturday - Rain, heavy falls, chance of thunderstorm. Northerly winds.

High 25, overnight low 20

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance heavy. Winds turn northwest.

High 25, overnight low 19

• Napier

Friday - Mostly cloudy, periods of rain from morning. Northeast.

High 23, overnight low 18

Saturday - Periods of rain. Northerlies.

High 26, overnight low 18

Sunday - Rain at times. Winds turning southerly.

High 26, overnight low 18

• Wellington

Friday - Occasional rain from late morning. Light winds.

High 24, overnight low 15

Saturday - Periods of rain, chance heavy. Winds turn southerly.

High 19, overnight low 14

Sunday - Periods of rain, chance heavy. Strong southerly gale.

High 18, overnight low 14

What you need to know

• Heavy rain expected in Auckland between now and Sunday

• Take extreme care driving through heavy rain. Do not drive through floodwaters

• State Highway 25 at Whangamata remains closed because of a number of large slips

• Aucklanders are being asked to reduce their water usage over the next three weeks after floods affected water treatment capacity

• Consider alternative plans if you have an outdoor event scheduled this weekend

• If you live on a rural property, think about your livestock rotation for the weekend, especially if areas of your farms are flood-prone

• Check your drains and gutters to ensure these aren't blocked. These can cause flooding issues during heaving rain

• Due to heavy flooding, Tapapakanga Regional Park, Hunua Ranges Regional Park and Waitawa Regional Park have been closed

