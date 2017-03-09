Car smashes into Diabetes Centre

A car has smashed into the front of the Diabetes Centre, near Hagley Park.

No one was injured, but there is extensive damage to the building on Hagley Ave.

Police said a man in his 20s lost control and went through the front doors at about 7.25am on Thursday.

Police said the man just had a blood test and passed out while leaving in his mother's car.

A fire crew had returned to the scene at about 8am after reports of an electrical burning smell.

The battery in the car was disconnected and no fire was found.

The car had to be extracted carefully, with supports put in place to keep the building stable.

All diabetes services have been transferred to the main hospital until further notice, Christchurch District Health Board spokesman Mick O'Donnell said.

Engineers will assess the damage to the building.

- Christchurch Star