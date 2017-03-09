Weather set to get more severe around Auckland over the weekend

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Batten down the hatches, more severe weather is due in Auckland over the coming days, Civil Defence warns.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths has advised that further bursts of heavy rain are expected in the Auckland region between now and Sunday.

"While we've had a good, dry reprieve today, the weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is forecast to be comparable to, or worse, than Tuesday."

Localised downpours are possible anywhere in the region on Friday and Saturday. The highest risk times are expected to be before dawn on Friday, and again Friday night and into Saturday morning.



Not everyone will see a downpour this weekend but those that do can expect to see the effects of them. Downpours can cause flash flooding, land slips, and make driving hazardous.



The main concern if downpours occur is the impact on already saturated eastern areas of Auckland including Waiheke Island, Clevedon Valley and the Hunua Ranges.

Auckland Civil Defence emergency operations manager Aaron Davis said they are actively monitoring the situation and encourages people to have a weekend indoors. Debris and flooding will be affecting local roads and people are urged to drive with extreme care.

Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters, Davis said.

"At this stage it is hard to be certain about which areas of the region are likely to be hit with the most rain, but you should consider your plans for the weekend, especially if you are likely to be driving."

Many roads that were closed yesterday have now reopened.

A small number of properties in south east Auckland have suffered some damage and flooding following yesterday's storm. Those affected should contact their insurance company in the first instance.

Tapapakanga Regional Park, Hunua Ranges Regional Park and Waitawa Regional Park have been closed due to heavy flooding.

Engineers will be assessing tracks, bridges and slips both in and around these parks once the weather subsides, and Civil Defence will be in a position to make a further update on the parks' access tomorrow.

Additionally, there is a partial closure at Waharau Regional Park. The park is open, but to its winter opening hours.

