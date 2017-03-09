Police looking for missing autistic boy James Dawson in Rotorua

By - Rotorua Daily Post

The mother of a missing 6-year-old says she just wants her boy home.

She's urging anyone who sees her boy to physically restrain him and call 111.

James' mum Karen, who is frantically searching for the boy, said he was physically strong and asked anyone who saw him to restrain him because he would try to run.

She said her son was "very fast, non-verbal and very strong".

Mrs Dawson said she had been out searching since she got the phone call about 1.30pm that her son was missing.

They had been searching his favourite places like McDonalds and Countdown.

"He loves water. We are trying every creek, the lake ..."

She said while it wasn't the first time James had run away it was the first time he had been missing for so long.

Mrs Dawson said she was very grateful for the support of people around Rotorua and said it felt like half the city was out looking for him.

School board of trustees chairman Tony Pope said he did not have details of how the boy escaped and all efforts were focused on finding him safe as soon as possible.

"My understanding is basically as soon as they noted him as being missing they activated their policy which was to try find him at the school, contact police and his parents and continue trying to locate him.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' Letters Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils Shootings the talk of former coal mining town

"With my limited experience here it certainly looks like things are in place to keep kids on site, but kids are pretty adaptable and where there's a will there's a way."

EARLIER

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for missing 6-year-old James Dawson, especially around areas of water.

A police spokesperson said James was non verbal and had a love of the water.

"His family say he would jump into the water without thinking so police ask that the public keep a lookout for a child of James' description around bodies of water in the area."

James went missing from Kea St Special School in the Selwyn Heights area earlier today.

He was last seen at the school at around 1pm, and he was wearing a grey long sleeve top and blue shorts.

If you have seen James, please contact Rotorua Police immediately on (07) 349 9400 so they can return him to his mother.

EARLIER

A six year-old boy is missing in Rotorua.

According to the Bay of Plenty Police Facebook page, Rotorua police are currently looking for James, an autistic boy, in the Selwyn Heights area.

The boy is non verbal and missing from the special needs school. He is wearing a grey long sleeve top, blue shorts, and has a slim build.

He has a love for water with no fear of it and will jump in without thinking.

If you see anyone that fits this description please ring police on 111.