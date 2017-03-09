Delays expected for Auckland rail commuters

A broken rail means delays and cancellations for Auckland rail commuters this afternoon.

The break, in the Britomart tunnel, is limiting the number of trains which can enter and exit the station.

While all services will operate, most will have fewer carriages than normal, three at the most.

Delays and cancellations expected on train network during afternoon peak due to broken rail in the Britomart tunnel: https://t.co/Y1G6vtvaVO pic.twitter.com/rgayLsD6Ik — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 9, 2017

And people travelling to Onehunga will need to take the Southern Line and change at Penrose.

Operations Manager Brendon Main says Britomart will be particularly busy between 4pm and 6:30pm - and he's asking people to try to travel outside these times.

KiwiRail is confident the repairs will be fixed overnight.

- Newstalk ZB