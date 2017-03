Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

An Air New Zealand flight to Fiji was forced to turn around mid-flight and return to Auckland due to an "engineering issue".

Flight NZ752 departed from Auckland International Airport for Nadi at 9.30am today, but turned back an hour later.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the flight returned to Auckland due to an "engineering issue".

"The issue has since been rectified and the aircraft has departed once again for Nadi where it's expected to land at 2.50pm local time."

