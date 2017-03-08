1:24pm Thu 9 March
Bridge to nowhere washes up on Waiheke beach

A bridge has appeared at the end of Onetangi Beach after it was ripped off its backyard foundation. Photo / Supplied.
A backyard bridge has fallen casualty to yesterday's wild weather, washing up on a Waiheke beach along with an artificial tennis court.

Until yesterday the small wooden footbridge spanned a gentle metre-wide creek that ran through backyards in Le Roy Rd on Waiheke Island.

After Tuesday night's deluge the stream turned into a raging 20m-wide torrent, according to Le Roy Rd resident Adele Weston.

"It was racing down. What is normally a small creek swelled to 20m," said Weston.

"There was even a beehive washed into the middle of the road and on its side and still with some bees in it!"

A tennis court belonging to private property was also badly damaged by floodwaters.

"The whole covering has been rippled up. It's a real mess,"said Weston.

The bridge was now at the eastern end of Onetangi Beach where the creek met the sea.

- NZ Herald

