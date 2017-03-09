Wellington College sends email to parents after students' comments about 'taking advantage' of drunk girls

Male students at Wellington College have been given a clear message that "part of being a good man is respecting women".

Parents of students received an email from the school this morning addressing comments made online by male students about "taking advantage" of women.

The students were revealed to have posted comments in a closed Facebook group, with one boy stating "If you don't take advantage of a drunk girl, you're not a true Wc [Wellington College] boy," and another simply saying "f*** women."

"You may have seen media coverage about two senior boys posting objectionable comments on Facebook," principal Roger Moses wrote in an email to parents.

"The school takes this extremely seriously. The comments made about young women in those posts were deplorable and appalling and do not reflect Wellington College values in any way."

Moses said the boys concerned have been "spoken to" and the senior leadership team is investigating.



"A special assembly was held yesterday for all Year 11, 12 and 13 boys to discuss the issues arising from this. Year 9 and 10 students will be spoken to at assembly this morning," Moses said.

"The school will be working with Rape Crisis and other agencies to make sure that boys understand the meaning of consent and the importance of respect in relationships. The boys have been given a clear message that part of being a good man is respecting women.



"The incident also reminds us all that whatever we say on social media is there for all to see and for each of us to be judged by.



"I would urge you to take the time to talk to your son/s about the meaning of consent and respect and about the risks they take posting comments on social media."

