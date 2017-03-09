Glass falls from 13th storey of central Auckland building on to footpath

Glass has fallen from a high rise building and smashed on to a footpath in central Auckland this morning.

The incident happened just before 9.30am when glass from as high as the 13th storey of a building in Waterloo Quadrant plummeted to the ground.

Emergency services raced to the scene which is now blocked off to traffic.

It was not known how much glass had fallen or if it was from an apartment building or building site.

Fire Service northern shift manager Scott Osmond said no one has been injured.

Police said there had been reports of glass falling on to the footpath, however, there did not appear to be any injuries or suspicious circumstances.

The city street had been closed as a preventative measure.

- NZ Herald