Enraged driver swears, and insults Indian man in racist tirade in Auckland road-rage incident

An Indian man was subjected to an alleged racial tirade by a Kiwi man in Auckland, who then told him to go back to his own country and mooned him.

Narindervir Singh filmed the incident live onto Facebook. It has since gone viral.

Indian media reported that the abuser was tailgating Singh who pulled over to let the man pass. A man and woman then leapt out of the car and aggressively abused Singh, who stayed in his vehicle with the windows rolled up.

Singh can be heard explaining the situation unfolding before him.

"He was driving the wrong way. I gave him a space. That lady show me the finger.

"And now he is trying to track me. He is giving me bad names. This guy you can see his face, he is calling me ****.

Singh then said something in another language.

The enraged driver took this as an opportunity to make fun of Singh. He mimics the Indian language and adds "go back to your f***ing own country, cuz".

The abuser later said: "You know what you sound like? You sound like a f***ing nagging f***ing wife mate".

The abuser, who is wearing sunglasses, a grey Everlast T-shirt and jeans, can be seen pulling the fingers and exposing his bottom as Singh drove away

"It really shocked me and after he [left], I was really shaken," Singh told Newshub.

"I don't know what to do, it really hurts my heart ... The first thing in my mind was that he might hurt me with some weapon."

Police said that a complaint had been made regarding the video and inquiries are ongoing.

- NZ Herald