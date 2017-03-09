Brace yourself: Wild weather set to worsen

By Sarah Harris

The wild weather which has battered northern New Zealand - causing slips, evacuations and stock deaths - is set to get worse.

A month's worth of rain fell in parts of Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel yesterday. The downpours created massive floods that closed over 30 roads in Auckland and cut off parts of Coromandel peninsula, including the closure of SH25 between Whangamata and Waihi.

One Clevedon farmer woke to the sound of his sheep drowning as low-lying paddocks flooded. Grant Henson, his wife and four children were rescued by boats.

"I could see a big pile of them cuddling up on one 3m by 3m little bit of dry land, all piled up like a pile of puppies. I can see some bodies floating around."

Clevedon businessman Jay Bath told the Herald he had lost 18 animals, worth between $18,000 and $20,000, in the floods.

"A friend has rung in tears, saying they can see livestock floating down the river."

He said one farmer had lost a good number of his 2000 sheep as the rising flood waters "wiped out" the paddocks.

Slips isolated the small community of Whiritoa, leaving some stranded in cars, while 10 homes were evacuated in Kaiaua and 15 homes were affected by floods and slips in Kawakawa Bay.

In 24 hours over 280mm of rain poured onto the Kaimai Ranges including 69mm in a single hour around 4am on Wednesday morning. Whangamata, Waiheke and the Hunua Ranges also received torrential downpours with readings of 260mm, 185mm and 178mm respectively.

NIWA called the Whangamata reading a once in a 100 year rain event and 60 per cent of a normal autumn rainfall in a single day.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie said it was the worst flooding the district has experienced in 10 years. The worst hit was Whangamata, she said, followed by Pauanui, then Whitianga.

"You can't get through to Tairua, you can't get through to Thames and you can't get through to parts of Whitianga either, so essentially the call to stay off the roads is the right one."

Widespread flooding of roads across the eastern seaboard of the Coromandel and Kaiaua coast north to Thames left multiple communities isolated due to road closures including Kaiaua, Whiritoa, Onemana, Opoutere, Whangamata, Pauanui, Tairua and Whitianga.

And the wet weather is set to stick around for a bit longer. Even though it eased overnight it will pick up again from midday, MetService Meteorologist April Clark said.

Coromandel, Auckland and Northland will go back into warning criteria for heavy rains, and there will be a risk of thunderstorms. Rainfall between 10mm to 25mm an hour was possible, Clark said.

"Things will be amping up for those areas again. It's getting worse."

Clark predicted the weather would deteriorate even further on Friday, with heavy rain and winds moving into the weekend. She thought the weather would clear early next week.

Meanwhile the South Island is mainly fine.

"It's not the greatest of news for the north. There's definitely more rain to come."

Power outages affected thousands. Vector said 6500 properties had lost power at its peak, while 8000 Powerco customers in and around Whangamata, Whitianga, Thames and Coromandel have been without power at various times​. More than 2300 customers on the Chorus network were affected.

Spark customers in Whangamata and Kawakawa Bay also lost coverage.

Major flooding at Hunua Ranges Regional Park saw a once idyllic photo opportunity turned into a raging torrent of muddy water which destroyed paths and vegetation.

Hunua Falls, Auckland pic.twitter.com/I2H9iLP1lZ — Niwa Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 8, 2017

A woman was seriously injured after her car collided with a bus south of Auckland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 6am on Kingseat Rd between McKenzie and Batty roads.

The Ritchies bus operating for Auckland Transport was carrying nine passengers and a driver to Papakura at the time.

It is understood a woman driving in the opposite direction to the bus collided with it, forcing it off the road into a ditch.

Main centre forecasts

Whangarei: Rain, chance heavy​/​thundery falls. Easterlies.and a high of 24C.

Auckland: Occasional rain, heavy falls possible. Strong easterlies and a high of 22C.

Coromandel: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, with some heavy falls possible. Strong easterlies, gusting 80km/h in exposed places and a high of 22C.

Hamilton: Cloudy with a few showers. Easterlies and a high of 23C.

Tauranga: Cloudy with showers, chance heavy. Southeasterly winds with a high of 23C.

Wellington: Mostly fine, some morning cloud. Southeasterlies and a high of 19C.

Christchurch

Mainly fine, cloudy from evening. Northeast developing and a high of 19°C.

Dunedin

Fine. Northeasterly developing and a high of 17°C.

Queenstown

Fine with light winds and a high of 23°C.​

