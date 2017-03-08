Before and after the deluge: Bad weather expected to continue over next 48 hours

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

• Torrential overnight rain caused widespread flooding in southeast Auckland, Coromandel and Northland.

• Police pleaded with motorists to stay away from affected areas, especially Coromandel where slips and swollen creeks have isolated much of the peninsula.

• Family rescued by boat from Kawakawa Bay and woman in labour taken by helicopter to Waikato Hospital.

• Police car swept away by flash flood in Clevedon.

• Fresh thunderstorm warnings issued across the upper North Island, including western areas of Northland. Already a month's worth of rain has fallen in 24 hours.

• Overnight about 200 children on a school camp at Camp Adair in the Hunua Ranges were evacuated safely and 150 students moved out of the Hunua Falls Camp.

• Worst affected areas include Papakura, Clevedon, Beachlands and Maraetai.

• Waiheke Island has experienced widespread flooding and slips. Power out in some areas.

• Cruise liner diverted from Tauranga because of the weather.

This is what 240mm of rain in 24 hours looks like at the Hunua Falls in the Hunua Ranges, where 350 adults and children were rescued at two campsites this morning.

About 150 pupils and 40 adults at the Hunua Falls Camp in Falls Rd were evacuated after they were trapped at the church-run campsite this morning.

Emergency evacuations began before daybreak as parents sleeping in tents started to float away when a torrent of water swept through Camp Adair at the foot of Auckland's Hunua Ranges.

• As it happened: A one-in-100-year rain event

The falls have been closed until further notice.

WeatherWatch head weather forecaster Philip Duncan​ said people in Auckland, Coromandel, Northland and Waikato could expect some respite from the downpours this evening before the heavy rains return tomorrow and Friday.

The sun came out in West Auckland just briefly about 5.30pm ahead of what he described as a "messy and complicated weather forecast".

Duncan said in Auckland the rain band had fractured with big areas of dry weather, areas of drizzle and downpours in some areas, including hard-hit Clevedon.

A is worth 1000 words.... Hunua Falls, Auckland pic.twitter.com/I2H9iLP1lZ — Niwa Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 8, 2017

Northland is also expected to clear this evening, but still have some big downpours west and south of Kaitaia on mostly forest and farm land, Duncan said.

Patchy rain is in store for Waikato this evening with lingering dry spells overnight.

The side of a golf club has been blown in, as high winds batter Te Aroha.

Fire Service spokesperson Jaron Phillips said firefighters are securing windows and attaching plywood to the Te Aroha golf club.

He said the area is seeing very high winds.

"Most of the calls today have been flooding related...but we're also attending another one there where a garden shed is lifting"

He said no one was inside the club when it was blown in.

In the last half hour, rain has started to ease in Coromandel, but this will be short-lived and followed by bursts of rain.

Duncan said a big high over the South Island was helping to move the sub-tropical northerly back out to sea, but it was only temporary and the rain-packed weather returns tomorrow and Friday.

He warned more downpours and flooding are on the way to the top half of the North Island.



Watercare's water supply manager Priyan Perera said the water levels in the Hunua Ranges dams rose significantly overnight, with Cosseys and Hays Creek dams now full and spilling.

Strong southeasterlies gradually ease tomorrow, again looking calm for the South Island. ^TA pic.twitter.com/U1qR7dYiOp — MetService (@MetService) March 8, 2017

"Cosseys Dam rose 17 per cent as a result of this rainfall and is now spilling.

"When our dams reach capacity, they are designed to spill into an engineered spillway. When this occurs, the volume of water being released is simply reflecting the flows through the natural environment."

