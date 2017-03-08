'Attempted abduction' near Northcote Intermediate School on North Shore

By Sam Hurley

A "suspicious" man has potentially attempted to abduct an Auckland student this morning, offering her a ride in his white van with tinted windows.

The approach is strikingly similar to an incident last month involving the same school.

In an email to parents, Northcote Intermediate School deputy principal Karen Russell said the man approached the student near Northcote Countdown, just metres from the school, about 8.30am today.

On February 15, an 11-year-old boy was walking to Northcote Intermediate School when a stranger in a white van asked him if he wanted a ride, and in January near Northcote Primary school, a child riding a bike to school was also approached by a stranger in a van.

Acting Inspector Scott Cunningham, of North Shore Police, said police were investigating today's incident after the 11-year-old girl was approached.

"The girl was walking to school along Lake Rd between 7.30am and 8am. A man, in a white van, has pulled up next to the girl and offered her a ride to school," he said.

Cunningham said the girl said "no" to the man and the van drove off.

"The young girl has done the right thing by telling an adult, and police will be speaking with her and family again tomorrow in relation to this incident," he said.

Russell said in her email, the "suspicious" man had long dark hair, a tattoo on his left arm and was driving a white van with possibly tinted windows.



"The student involved is safe and did all the right things, reporting the incident as soon as they arrived to school," she said.

She urged parents to discuss the incident with their children.

"In whatever manner you feel applicable, so they know what to do if they are approached or confronted in a situation like this. It is a very pertinent reminder that student safety in our community is paramount."

Cunningham said police will conduct additional patrols in the area and will be maintaining a high visibility presence before and after school this week to reassure the community.

"We acknowledge that any incident of this type is concerning to parents but we can reassure the community that we are taking this matter very seriously."

He said police were working closely with the school, and urged anyone with information to contact police.

The incident follows a potential abduction on February 28, when a man attempted to grab an 11-year-old girl on her way to St Heliers School, in East Auckland.

- NZ Herald