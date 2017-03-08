'Our dream kid', 'our rock'

The siblings who lost their lives in a car crash on Monday have been described as their mother's "dream kid" and "rock".

Nazareth Te Huna, 14, and sister Shakayla Te Huna-Tamanui, 22, died when their car collided with a truck and trailer unit between Ohakune and National Park.

They were the youngest and oldest of the six children of Te Aroha Te Huna and her late husband Andre.

Shakayla, who was living and working in Whanganui, was born in Invercargill, started school in Tolaga Bay and moved to Ruatoria when she was eight.

She attended Ngata College, Southland Girls' High and finished her schooling back at Tolaga Bay Area School.

"Shakayla was the complete opposite to her brother Nazareth," her mother said.

"She was very loud and out there, while Naz was a very quiet and humble boy."

Shakayla represented Ngati Porou-East Coast in netball and basketball from under-13 to under-17 level.

"My daughter was outgoing and very funny, headstrong, passionate and stubborn, and she was well-liked, with lots of friends.

"She loved animals, which she would often rescue, but then they all got left with mum and the family at the end of the day."

Continued below.

Related Content Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils Your Views: Readers' Letters Watch NZH Local Focus: Manuhiri welcomed for Te Matatini 2017

Mrs Te Huna said the family wanted her to be remembered for her beauty, laugh, open and kind personality, and her love for her family.

"Shakayla always had our backs. No matter what . . . she was our rock. Her short-term goal was to be happy. Her longer-term goal was to own her own home."

Nazareth started school at Makarika Primary near Ruatoria and then went on to Te Wharau primary and Ilminster Intermediate.

"Naz excelled at school and won many awards. He was chosen to go on a school trip to Vanuatu because of his work at school," his mother said.

He loved waka ama, surf lifesaving and rugby, and he was in Year 10 at Gisborne Boys' High School.

"While Naz was quieter than his sister, he was a cheeky but very caring boy, and a passionate reader.

"Everything he touched he seemed to excel in," she said. "Everyone who met him loved him. He was my dream kid."

Social media contains hundreds of messages of condolences to the family, including a post from Dwayne Russell on behalf of the High School Old Boys club.

"Rest in peace Naz and Shakayla. Taken way too early. Our thoughts go out to their whanau," it said.

"Naz helped his HSOB Chiefs rugby team win the under-13 competition and he also won the Rico Gear Cup in 2015."

He represented Ilminster, Horouta, HSOB, Poverty U13s and Gisborne Boys' High in rugby.

"Arohanui to all his friends and school mates, especially Sam and Jovan and their whanau. He was a pleasure to coach. We will miss you Naz!"

A givealittle page has been set up for the family under Te Huna Kids.

The pair will lie together at Hauiti Marae in Tolaga Bay before a joint funeral service at the marae at 11am on Saturday morning.

The day for their funeral has been changed from Friday.