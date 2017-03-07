Riverhead quarry attack: Further development

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Police hunting the man who attacked a 23-year-old Auckland woman in a quarry west of the city have revealed more information about his movements in a car believed to be a silver or grey Ford Mondeo.

The woman woke in the early hours of Sunday in the quarry at Riverhead, partially clothed and with a man standing over her with a baseball bat.

She managed to flee and call police.

The hunt is now on for her attacker, who is thought to have picked her up in Grey Lynn four hours before she woke in the quarry.

The woman has no recollection of who the man is or how she got out west.

Police have todayrevealed that a Ford Mondeo caught on camera entering the quarry at the time of the attack was also spotted several times in the Grey Lynn area.

Detectives trawling through hours of CCTV footage spotted the car in area at the time the victim was walking along Great North Road towards Bond St.

This footage, taken from three locations in that area and reviewed at length, shows what is believed to be a Ford Mondeo car in a silver/grey colour.

"This car is seen travelling on Great North Road at the time the victim is believed to have been outside PitStop, on Great North Road," said Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby.

"The car turns into McKelvie Street, but less than a minute later, the car has turned around and has come back out of McKelvie Street and back onto Great North Road.

"It is then picked up on another camera minutes later, turning left off Great North Road into Bond Street."

Detectives have established that this car has then crossed New North Road and travelled onto Sandringham Road.

An image of a grey car released yesterday is not the car in question.

Police have today released new images of the Ford Mondeo.

"We are now focusing our efforts on tracking the most likely route that this car has taken from Sandringham Road," said Libby.

"Our enquiries also continue into the 'Stanley' glove that was found at the scene.

"We are working with the suppliers and are very grateful for their continuing assistance."

Libby said police were continuing to receive calls to the 0800 number set up to support the investigation.

"There are now more than 30 officers working on the case," he said.

"We are determined to catch this person and we are doing everything we can to do this, please, if you know anything at all, please call us as soon as possible.

"This is a very nasty attack and we need to stop this man."

CAN YOU HELP?

Anyone with information is asked to contact the enquiry team on 0800 605 506.

Anonymous information can also be given to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald