Rescue operation to evacuate family from flooded Clevedon home

A Clevedon family of six is being evacuated by boat and police helicopter from their flooded home.

The house, on the Clevedon-Kawakawa Bay Rd was flooded and the helicopter was keeping overhead surveillance after the road into the area was cut off overnight by the overflowing Wairoa River.

The operation began at 8.35am.

Grant Henson says he wants his wife, four children and two dogs to get to dry land.

He says sheep on the property are drowning and the family's cars are almost fully submerged in water.

Earlier, three people and a dog were rescued from floodwaters by a Coastguard inflatable craft.

- NZ Herald