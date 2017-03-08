Whangamata surf champ's shop knee-deep in water

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

World champion surfer Ella Williams' family has been wading through their Whangamata surf shop, which is knee-deep in water, as the rest of the Coromandel region suffers road closures, slips and more flooding.

Owners Dean and Janine Williams told local businessman Daniel Davie they had been traipsing round in water knee deep since they arrived in the shop.

The water has since slowly subsided.

• Live: Widespread flooding affects East Auckland, Coromandel

Ella Williams scored a massive breakthrough in her surfing career last year with a win on the World Surf League Qualifying Series circuit in August.

She clocked up the women's Medoc Ocean Lacanau Pro in France.

Davie, who owns the nearby Stirling Sports, said his shop escaped relatively unscathed with just a small amount of water coming through the front door.

He'd never seen the surf shop so flooded before, he said.

Continued below.

Related Content Coromandel cut off as rain floods area: No petrol, Eftpos, phones Parents float away in tents as children rescued in mass evacuation from flooded school camp Video Watch: Huge slips and floods in Whiritoa region

"There's boards floating round and everything. All their shop is munted."

"There's a lot of other properties that have been fully flooded [around town]. My house is okay, just thanks to the way that it's positioned."

Eftpos and cellphone coverage was also down in the town, he said.

A Thames-Coromandel District Council spokesperson said wastewater services were also under pressure and advised people not to flush if they didn't have to.

The town was also out of petrol.

A Civil Defence centre has also been set up at the Whangamata Town Hall.

- NZ Herald