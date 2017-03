Several people are injured after a car and bus have crashed on Kingseat Rd, South Auckland.



The crash happened just after 6am near McKenzie Rd, near Kingseat, and motorists should expect diversions.

One person has serious injuries and a number of other people have moderate to minor injuries.​

Police said there was little more information available. The Serious Crash Unit are on the scene.

More to come

