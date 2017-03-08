Chaos in Coromandel, Waikato as rain pours down

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Rising river levels have cut off a main route into the Coromandel this morning.

The Kauaeranga River south of Thames, is rising, closing State Highway 25, while Whangamata has no petrol in the town.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as the weather continues to worsen.

The Waikato Regional Council said the road is now a spillway for floodwaters.

State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge has also been closed because of flooding, and major delays are expected.

Pauanui resident Michelle Dellabarca said she hasn't seen flooding so bad in her area during the whole 15 years she's lived there.

She's on Holland Pl which is one of the lower streets, closer to the beach.

"I'm safe and dry but I have never seen it so flooded, not in the years we have been in Pauanui."

She spoke to a neighbour who recalled flooding after a culvert was blocked by a log about five years ago, but today's situation was being blamed on pure rain, she said.

"It's still raining," she said at 7.30am. "Out my window it looks like a beach. There's logs everywhere."

Ducks were also out basking in the water, she said, which was at least a metre deep.

Dellabarca expected the situation to ease as the tide went out but had been told that evacuation centres were being set up in the town.

"It must be bad."

A Thames-Coromandel District Council spokesperson urged residents not to drive anywhere as there were many road closures and those not closed likely had debris on them which was being cleared by local firefighters.

"Whangamata, Tairua, Pauanui, there's a lot of flooding, there's no way of getting in or out of there at the moment.

"Even trying to get from Whangamata to Thames, even coming into Thames from the Plains. There's a lot of flooding and debris on the road."

The Thames Coast Rd is littered with debris and between Thames and Coromandel town and unable to be accessed.

Civil Defence centres have been set up in the Pauanui Community Centre, the Whangamata Town Hall and those in Thames can head to the council building.

Services in Whangamata were also under pressure - there was currently no petrol in the town and its wastewater system was also getting overloaded.

"So don't flush if you don't need to," she said.

Several schools were also closed for the day as school buses in Thames, Whenuakite, Mangatangi, Kaiaua, Tairua, Puananui, Thames, Hikuai, Opoutere, Oreri Point and Kawakawa Bay are just some not able to get around.

Whangamata Area School is also closed today.

Low tide is expected about 10am which would be a relief as the rain is set to continue until at least lunch time, she said.

The NZ Transport Agency is advising people to avoid all non-essential travel as SH25 is closed in three places, including south of Tairua.

There is a detour in place north of Whitianga, which will add an hour and 20 minutes to a journey.

SH25 is also closed north of Whangamata at Opoutere. However, a detour is now available through the township.

Agency regional performance manager, Karen Boyt, says people should avoid all non-essential travel on the Coromandel peninsula.

"Our contractors are out checking the roads and we are expecting the closures we have so far to be in place for several hours at least.

"For now people should stay off the roads if they can because there is a high risk of flooding and slips," Boyt says.

Power is out around Whangamata and there are reports of flooding in Whitianga and the Kauaeranga Valley.

