School children rescued in mass evacuation from flooded school camp

Nearly 200 school children and adults have been evacuated from waist-deep floodwaters at a popular Auckland camp.

The Year 5 and 6 pupils from Stanley Bay School in Devonport were rescued from Camp Adair in southeast Auckland overnight.

Photos from the YMCA campsite at the foot of the Hunua Ranges show metre-deep water surrounding an ablution block.

The children, isolated by the rising floodwaters in their cabins, were carried to safety by adults forced to wade through murky water up to their waists.

The large group of mainly 9- and 10-year-old children initially sought refuge at a local farm are now being taken to a community centre at Hunua School.

The Red Cross and Auckland Civil Defence are taking dry blankets to the school before the children's arrival, and food is being organised.

"We understand that everyone is well and accounted for," said Auckland Civil Defence's head of emergency operations Aaron Davis.

"If your child is attending the camp, please contact your school directly for additional information."

It's hoped to take the stranded children back home by buses, but many roads in the area remain cut off by flooding and it is unclear when that will happen.



School board chairman Greg Bella said everyone was safe and sheltered at a local farm after the unexpected evacuation.

"We're trying to get buses in at the moment to get them out," he said.

He said the children had just arrived for the camp, which was now suddenly cut short by the weather.

Auckland Civil Defence emergency management response manager Keith Souddes said emergency services helped evacuate the large group of school children.

"A significant amount of rain water has fallen in that area and most if not all of the roads are impassable by normal vehicles, so we're trying our best to get emergency services in there and get as much information as possible."

YMCA Auckland chief operations officer Arvid Ditchburn said the children and adults had been evacuated about 500m up the road to shelter, and would be transported to the local school.

He said no lives were at risk and the children remained calm.

MetService said 166mm of rain had fallen in the Hunua Ranges overnight.

Meanwhile, the Coastguard has rescued three people and a dog who were trapped by floodwaters in the Hunua area.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said the Coastguard used an inflatable boat to ferry the trio to safety after they were stranded by the rising waters.

