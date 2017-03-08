Live: Widespread flooding affects East Auckland, Coromandel as campsite isolated

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

• Flooding has affected areas of southeast Auckland, the Coromandel and Northland.

•Papakura and Clevedon - severe inland flooding closing roads. Fire Service and Auckland Council Stormwater responding, at least one property evacuated.

•Kawakawa Bay - 15 houses affected by flooding; slips on Turei Hill are preventing people getting out of Kawakawa Bay. Fire Service is door knocking to ensure residents are okay.

•Beachlands - significant flooding around Beachlands, where slips are making some roads impassable. Properties have been flooded. People trying to drive through floodwaters are getting stuck (two vehicles have been rescued so far).

•Maraetai - one house significantly affected by flooding.

•Hunua - Fire Service is also responding to a group of people, including children, isolated at Camp Adair in the Hunua Ranges.

•Waiheke Island - monitoring calls that have been coming in from residents.

•Motorists are being warned not to drive through floodwaters

•There are power cuts around the Whangamata area and further reports of flooding in Whitianga and the Kauaeranga Valley.

•Flooding is affecting State Highway 25 in the Coromandel with sections now closed to traffic.



More than 100 school children are being evacuated from a popular Auckland school camp as torrential overnight rain has led to severe flooding in East Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

School children from a North Shore primary school are being rescued in a massive emergency evacuation as waist deep water inundates Camp Adair at the foot of the Hunua Ranges.

Auckland Council authorities are warning flooding and slips may have cut off a number of roads in the region. At least one property has been evacuated and many are trapped in their homes.

Severe flooding has also hit the Coromandel Peninsula, where roads across the peninsula are now impassable.

Thames-Coromandel District Council said flooding had affected Hikuai, Pauanui, Opoutere and Whangamata.

A group of people, including children, are isolated at Camp Adair in the Hunua Ranges, where more than 166mm of rain has fallen overnight.

Scores of properties in Papakura, Kawakawa Bay, Beachlands and Maraetai have been affected by floodwaters.

About 900 households in Takanini, Whitford and Clevedon are without power.

Auckland Council Emergency Operations head Adam Davis said many properties in the Papakura, Kawakawa Bay, Beachlands and Maraetai were directly affected by flooding and local roads may be closed or affected by slips.

Severe inland flooding has closed roads in Papakura and Clevedon. The Fire Service and Auckland Council stormwater services are in the area, and at least one property has been evacuated with assistance of fire service.

At Kawakawa Bay 15 homes had been affected by flooding and slips on Turei Hill are preventing people getting out of of the bay. The Fire Service was door knocking to ensure residents were safe.

"Emergency services will continue to support those directly affected and we should see rain easing in the next few hours and flood waters starting to recede," said Davis.

"As we head into the morning commute we're asking people to be patient and sensible. Roads are closed due to slips, conditions are messy and slippery, and areas are flooded.

"Attempting to drive through floodwaters can be disastrous for vehicles and requires emergency services to rescue people - we don't want to see any more of this happening."



Motorists have been asked to delay travel in these areas until floodwaters have receded.

MetService duty forecaster Cameron Coutts said heavy rain has fallen across Coromandel, Auckland and Northland since yesterday.

Up to 36mm an hour fell across eastern Auckland, resulting in localised flooding, overnight.

An enormous 161mm had fallen in Waiheke Island and 116m has fallen in Whangaparaoa since yesterday.

The worst hit area had been the Hunua Ranges where 166 mm had fallen.

