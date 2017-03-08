Three talented Kiwi women have their say for International Women's Day

Lucy Lawless

Actor, campaigner

Who is your favourite heroine and why?

Wairaka. Being from Mt Albert, I would walk home from school over the mountain, Owairaka. She was on the plaque at the gate to the p. Wairaka was a real-life warrior princess who arrived in the Bay of Plenty at the time of The Great Migration from Hawaiki. She saved the women of her tribe by seizing the paddles of the adrift canoe which was tapu to women and steered them back to shore. The town of Whakatane, which means "act as a man" is named after her. She later settled in Tamaki Makaurau and, as a kid, I felt inspired by her. She was valiant and free-thinking.

What was the greatest victory of the women's rights movement?

Universal suffrage.

What issue most needs to be worked on?

Access to birth control and education about natural family planning in countries where birth control is not practicable for reasons sociological, religious, and poverty-related.

What is one instance where you've encountered sexism in your own life?

I have five brothers and my mother said I didn't know I was a girl till age eight. I don't complain much about sexism. Probably it worked in reverse for me. My Kiwi bloke-ishness went against me in Hollywood. Not feminine enough.

What do you think the world would be like if all the top positions were held by women?

Unbalanced. No need to be greedy. Fifty per cent will do nicely. And it's gonna be great.

Continued below.

Related Content Editorial: 'Women's work' does not explain much of the pay gap $600,000 gender gap revealed Ziena Jalil: Ask yourself, would you discriminate against a loved one?

Jacinda Ardern

Labour deputy leader

Who is your favourite heroine and why?

The women in my family generally. My great-great grandmother was a competitive walker (or "long distance pedestrian" as it was known in those days!) Another migrated here on her own from Scotland with nothing but a pistol and a violin. My nana had three children and then found herself with not one but two sets of twins. And then, of course, there is my own mother who taught me so much, but most of all the importance of kindness. They are all my heroines.

What was the greatest victory of the women's rights movement?

Giving women a voice through the right to vote, followed by the right to stand for Parliament in 1919. But it's what we can do with that voice that matters most.

What issue most needs to be worked on?

Picking one is impossible! But the gender pay gap is a simple issue of fairness. I can't ignore though the horrific impact of violence against women. It affects everything.

What is one instance where you've encountered sexism in your life?

One of the first times in a job was probably when I worked as a cookware demonstrator at Farmers in Hamilton. It was bad. I guess it showed me that it exists at lots of levels, not just politics.

What do you think the world would be like if all the top positions were held by women?

I think having even half of the top positions held by women would make a difference (do I even need to mention the United States?)

Dame Valerie Adams

Champion shot putter

Who is your favourite heroine and why?

My Mum of course, she was one of the strongest women I know and is always an inspiration for me.

What was the greatest victory of the women's rights movement?

Freedom to vote. Isn't it great that NZ was the first country in the world to grant women this freedom?

What is the issue that most needs to be worked on?

Continued equality in all areas of life.

What is one instance in which you've encountered sexism in your own life?

There have been more than a few over the years. I've learnt along the way how to deal with it.

What do you think the world would be like if all the top positions were held by women?

Bloody fantastic! Things would get done!

- NZ Herald