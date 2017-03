Provided by NZX

Almost 1300 homes are without power on Auckland's North Shore with Vector estimating it could be midnight before power is restored.

It was understood a damaged electricity line was causing the outage to 1280 homes in the Castor Bay area.

The outage happened about 9pm.

A further 30 households were also without power in Papatoetoe following an outage at 8.30pm.

Power was expected to be restored in South Auckland at 11.30pm.

- NZ Herald