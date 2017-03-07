'It was a hell of a ride': Kiwi athlete lands first ever black marlin caught in NZ waters

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A former Kiwi Olympian has landed a 163.4kg black marlin while out spear fishing - the first to be caught in New Zealand waters.

Moss Burmester, who set the Commonwealth record for butterfly at the 2008 Olympics, said catching the enormous fish was "like riding a bull".

"The actual fight of landing the black marlin was pretty epic, it put up a crazy fight," he told the Herald.

"I was holding on to the bill and just getting lifted up out of the water and getting slammed back down. It was a hell of a ride."

Post fight pic of my 163.4kg Black Marlin. Shot with my #pathos120 carbon. Was not expecting to run into this guy, note the tiny floats in the background. #blackmarlin #marlin #lifegoal #spearfishing #spearo #spearfishingnz #freedivings #freedive #apnea #ocean #oceanhunter #ruku #beuchat #beuchatNZ #pathos120 #pathos #westshell #fish #diving #sea #saltlife #waterman #oceanaddiction #newzealand #underwater #underwateradventures #adventure A post shared by Moss Burmester (@mossburmester) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:43pm PST

Video footage of the catch shows Burmester diving below the surface of the ocean in Houhora, Northland, to follow the marlin, which he was worried might dive deep, dragging him with it.

Burmester said spear fishing had replaced swimming as his preferred form of exercise these days.

He said he had received so many questions about spearing the giant he would do a live Q&A session about it on Wednesday night.

People could listen in from 7pm via his official Facebook page.

