Heavy rain 'only the start' of a wet and wild week of weather for upper North Island

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Downpours drenching the upper North Island this afternoon are just the beginning of a wet and wild week, MetService warns.

With weather watches and warnings in place for much of the North Island, people should brace themselves for heavy rain overnight and into tomorrow morning, said meteorologist Lisa Murray.

"This is only the start of it - this is the first wave," she said.

"If you drew a line from Taranaki to Hawke's Bay - everywhere north of that is on warning or watch at the moment."

For Aucklanders a rosy pink sunrise made way for and afternoon of grey skies with some suburbs seeing as much as 20mm of rainfall between 3 and 4pm.

Meanwhile the Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty are expected to receive 100mm in the next 24 hours.

And thunderstorms were possible south of Manukau Harbour and north of Hamilton across to and including Tauranga and the Coromandel Peninsular.

Heavy rains were forecast for the rest of the week and while the wet weather would be welcomed by gardeners and farmers, the sudden downpours also meant risk of flooding.

"Because it's so dry, [the rain] doesn't soak into the ground, it just runs off the surface and that can cause a lot of pooling of water and floods," Murray said.

Continued below.

Related Content Video MetService Weather NZ: March 7th - 9th John Harrison: Report on Napier velodrome project is a waste of ratepayer's money Your Views: Readers' Letters

Early this evening northern fire communications manager Megan Ruru said the fire service had only been called out twice because of the rain and in both cases it was not serious.

Murray said as well as surface flooding people should watch out while driving and take care on the roads.

MetService said a low pressure system was the cause of the rain.

The system was expected to stay at the top of the country dragging humid air down from the subtropics and bringing rain across northern regions.

Today's forecast

•Whangarei: Showers developing, chance heavy evening rain. 25C

•Auckland: Rain developing in afternoon, chance heavy. 24C

•Tauranga: Evening rain, chance heavy. 24C

•Wellington: Afternoon southerly change brings rain. 21C

•Christchurch: Showers, then fine. 17C

- NZ Herald